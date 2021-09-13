OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego continues to be ranked in the top 10 among public colleges in U.S. News and World Report’s 2022 Top Regional Universities in the North, according to the publication released on September 13, 2021.

This year, SUNY Oswego comes in at #50 overall in the northeast. The region includes public and private colleges throughout New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware. Among the public institutions on the list, SUNY Oswego is tied for tenth.

For its ability to empower students, especially first-generation students, to brighter futures, Oswego earned a #35 ranking in the North in the Social Mobility rankings. Oswego’s support of veterans and active military members continues to earn recognition, with the college ranking 15th regionally in the Best for Veterans category. This complements a number of honors as a military-friendly and veteran-friendly college from national magazines and ratings services.

The college retained its long-running position on the A+ Schools of B Students ranking, coming in at #43. In addition, Oswego appears on the national U.S. News rankings for Top Undergraduate Engineering Programs, non-doctorate, and Top Business Schools.

“The quality of our academic programs; our dedicated and caring faculty and staff; our innovative initiatives; and our ongoing commitment to a learner-centered environment are what bring recognition in these and other rankings year after year,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah F. Stanley. “But the real proof is the amazing and successful students we see every day, who, as graduates, go on to make an impact in their communities and build a better world for themselves and for future generations.”

The latest edition of the U.S. News rankings assesses 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality.

U.S. News also has included Oswego in its Best Online Graduate Business Programs: MBA, top 5 nationally for Women Enrolled in MBA Programs and Green Colleges guides.

