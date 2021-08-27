OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego has earned a STARS Silver rating in recognition of its sustainability achievements from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education (AASHE).

STARS — the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System — measures and encourages sustainability in all aspects of higher education.

By participating in STARS, SUNY Oswego aligns itself with high campus sustainability standards and commits itself to continuing to work towards a more sustainable campus. In previous years, the college has participated in STARS and enthusiastically looks to continue this participation.

“It has been an inspirational experience to work with a team of dedicated professionals from across our campus to gauge our progress towards a more sustainable future through the STARS reporting process,” said Kate Spector, the college’s sustainability manager.

Through SUNY Oswego’s commitment to being a more sustainable campus, STARS particularly recognized campus food pantry SHOP (Students Helping Oz Peers), which supplies non-perishable food items, personal care items and clothing to students in need.

SUNY Oswego also received high marks for diverse academic offerings that encompass sustainability-focused topics as well as the large percentage of faculty members who take part in sustainability-centric research opportunities and grants.

With more than 900 participants in 40 countries, AASHE’s STARS program is the most widely recognized framework in the world for publicly reporting comprehensive information related to a college or university’s sustainability performance. Participants report achievements in five overall areas: academics, engagement, operations, planning and administration, and innovation and leadership.

“STARS was developed by the campus sustainability community to provide high standards for recognizing campus sustainability efforts,” said AASHE Executive Director Meghan Fay Zahniser. “SUNY Oswego has demonstrated a substantial commitment to sustainability by achieving a STARS Silver Rating and is to be congratulated for their efforts.”

Unlike other rating or ranking systems, this program is open to all institutions of higher education, and the criteria that determine a STARS rating are transparent and accessible to anyone. Because STARS is a program based on credits earned, it allows for both internal comparisons as well as comparisons with similar institutions.

SUNY Oswego’s STARS report is publicly available on the STARS website.

AASHE is an association of colleges and universities working to create a sustainable future. AASHE’s mission is to empower higher education to lead the sustainability transformation. It provides resources, professional development and a network of support to enable institutions of higher education to model and advance sustainability in everything they do, from governance and operations to education and research.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...