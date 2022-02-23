SUNY Oswego To Offer Free Biotech Camp This Summer For High Schoolers

OSWEGO – This summer, SUNY Oswego will launch the Biotechnology Training Camp for High School Students, which will provide local youth with opportunities to take part in cutting-edge research and learn more about having a future in science.

Thanks to a grant from the Shineman Endowed Fund, the program is free for attendees.

“The biotechnology training camp is a new summer program that will give local high school students an opportunity to do real biotechnology research,” said Yulia Artemenko of the biological sciences faculty, who coordinates the new offering with other on-campus researchers. “If you’re starting to think about your next steps and are applying for college in the next year or two, this program could be perfect for you.”

During the weeklong bootcamp, June 27 to July 1, students will get tours of facilities, mini-lectures on molecular biology and biotechnology, safety training and guided laboratory experiments. Applications are open to students in Oswego County who will become high school seniors or juniors in fall 2022.

“As a scholar in a biotech training camp, you would have an opportunity to do a research project with a faculty member in their lab,” Artemenko said. “For example, you might measure the levels of stress hormones in different populations, or test whether local pill bugs are infected with certain bacteria, or investigate whether there are interactions between beneficial gut microbes.”

This independent research under the mentorship of a faculty mentor could run two to seven weeks, and students would ultimately present their projects to family, friends and the campus community at SUNY Oswego’s annual summer research symposium.

“Through these independent research experiences, as well as structured group activities, you will become familiar with the tools used in genetics, microbiology, cell and molecular biology and biochemistry research,” Artemenko said. “In addition to gaining research experience, you will also build connections with other like-minded scholars as well as undergraduate students and faculty who can help you navigate your journey to college.”

Additional faculty coordinating the camp include Kestas Bendinskas of the chemistry faculty, with biological sciences faculty members Chris Chandler, Peter Newell and Nicholas Sard.

For more information and requirements, or to apply, visit oswego.edu/biotechcamp. Application deadline is March 15. Those interested can also email [email protected] with any additional questions.

About the Shineman Endowed Fund

The Richard S. Shineman Foundation celebrates and proudly takes an active role in reviewing grant proposals from around the SUNY Oswego campus for the Shineman Endowed Fund.

As the 233,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Richard S. Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation prepared to open its doors, the foundation made its first — and still its largest — commitment of $4 million in 2012 to establish an endowment to benefit the college. Coupled with another, immediate $1 million gift from Barbara P. Shineman, the donation to the Oswego College Foundation was, at the time, the largest SUNY Oswego had ever received.

The Shineman Foundation began making quarterly payments of $100,000 in 2013. To date, $4.2 million has been paid into the endowment. The value of the fund has grown to $7 million.

Goals included establishing the flexible pool of funding now known as the Shineman Endowed Fund to support collaborative educational and cultural opportunities that benefit the Oswego community, brought forward by SUNY Oswego professors and department chairs.

