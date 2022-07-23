OSWEGO – Mary Craw, an office assistant in SUNY Oswego’s Office of Residence Life and Housing, earned the 2022 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Classified Service, recognizing four decades of service consistently putting students first.

“While her job responsibilities include daily housing assignment management and student billing, she regularly goes above and beyond through her work with students, parents, staff and other campus offices,” wrote nominator Sara Rebeor, who supervises Craw as associate director for Residence Life and Housing. “Mary consistently works beyond her job duties to ensure students have a positive living experience.”

Craw has spent 37 of her 40 years at SUNY Oswego working in this office, but every day brings a positive attitude that helps students and co-workers.

“Mary’s daily tasks are many, but her greatest gift is her ability to impact others in a positive way,” Rebeor wrote. “She always puts students first, working to support them in their struggles. Mary’s ability to listen and her lighthearted warm approach provides a safe space for students to ask questions and express their fears and frustrations. Mary’s dedication to her students coupled with her knowledge of housing and campus policies and procedures and her positive honest approach are often recognized by staff.”

Craw also helps students and the college adapt as needs change, including as a key contributor to changing the student housing selection process from paper-based to online, as well as the implementation of gender-inclusive options.

She also provides leadership through training and support to staff at all levels related to functions such as housing assignments, billing and operational policies and procedures.

“You will often find staff in Mary’s office asking questions to help them in their work,” Rebeor noted.

Rebeor also praised Craw’s dedication to the campus and community through support of events, fundraisers, awareness walks, information fairs and much more. Craw is, Rebeor added, very connected to the campus community.

“Mary is known across campus for her candid and energetic interactions with students, parents, faculty, staff and coaches,” Rebeor wrote.

