OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station will provide a new Halloween event for students, faculty, staff and the greater Oswego community with a free “Trick or Trail” Halloween evening from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

Activities include a family-friendly trick-or-treat trail (no scares), a spooky trail with Halloween thrills and scares, pumpkin painting, fall treats and refreshments, and a costume contest.

Any children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Attendees should wear sturdy, waterproof shoes or boots and warm layers; bring a goodie bag; and dress up in a costume.

SUNY Oswego students can ride the Green Shuttle (Oswego Centro bus route 11) from Marano Campus Center’s bus loop right to Rice Creek Field Station. The bus leaves every half hour from Marano Campus Center (from 4:30 to 7 p.m.) and arrives at Rice Creek 11 minutes later. Buses leave Rice Creek at every half hour from 4:41 to 7:41 p.m. that day.

Rice Creek Field Station, a unit of SUNY Oswego, is dedicated to the support of academic instruction, research and public service in all aspects of natural history, especially the natural sciences and environmental education. Located at 193 Thompson Road in Oswego, Rice Creek’s is a 350-acre nature preserve with five miles of trails traversing fields, forests, and wetlands that are open year-round to the public, dawn until dusk.

Visit oswego.edu/rice-creek for more information.

