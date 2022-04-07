SUNY Upstate Medical Students Host Suturing Clinic For CiTi Students

OSWEGO – New Vision Allied Health and Specialized Careers students at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently attended a suturing clinic hosted by SUNY Upstate Medical University students at the SUNY Oswego campus.

Students learned valuable, real- life skills that will be needed in future medical careers.

“This has been an extremely meaningful experience for my future job as a dental hygienist,” said Mexico Academy and Central School District student Morgan Eastman.

“Learning from medical students is such a valuable experience,” said Katie Nettles, a student from Oswego City School District. “These are things I will need to know going into my future, so it’s amazing to get a head start on it!”

More information on career and technical education programming at CiTi can be found at CiTiboces.org/CTE.

