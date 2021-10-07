Take Out Election Day Dinner At United Baptist Church Of Scriba To Benefit Blessings In A Backpack

SCRIBA, NY – The first Tuesday of November not only brings Election Day but also our Election Day take out dinner at the United Baptist Church of Scriba.

On November 2 the church will be featuring their famous ham and scalloped potato dinner that has become a popular tradition for both the church and the community. In addition to the above, the dinner will include butternut squash, a homemade dessert and a dinner roll.

Dinners will be served from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 per dinner with a reduced price of $5 for all veterans. Only 140 take out dinners will be available this year. So, call or text Carla at (315-416-6116) asap to reserve your meal. Last year we sold out prior to the event. Follow parking lot attendants directions, stay in your vehicle and dinners will be delivered directly to your vehicle.

In the past, the church held its Election Day Dinner to help supplement its support of various outreaches in the community and around the world. Support for multiple orphanages in Kenya and India is provided through the efforts of the Foundation Stone Ministries. The church and its members also support local endeavors such as Oswego County Opportunities, The Oswego County Family Resource Centers, Ontario Bible Camp, Syracuse Teen & Adult Challenge and the Scriba Christmas Project.

This year, 100% of the proceeds from the dinner will go to the “Blessings in a Backpack” program supplying approximately 100 hungry kids in the Mexico School District with food 38 weekends during the school year. Better test scores, improved reading skills, positive behavior, improved health and increased attendance have all been attributed to the success of this program.

Special thanks go to the Mexico Tops Friendly Market for donating the dinner rolls for the event.

Our church is located at 5111 State Route 104 east (4 miles east of Oswego, just west of Co Rte. 29, right next door to Dahl’s Diner.) Our church phone# is (315-343-8542). Here is the link to our Blessings in a Backpack Facebook page if you’d care to make a donation and here is our church Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...