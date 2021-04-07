FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club has announced it is continuing its partnership with the Tarandi Foundation to provide scholarships to students at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton with a second $1,000 scholarship, making a total of two awards.

Applications for the Dr. Manjula R. Shah Fulton Rotary Scholarship and the Brig. General Dr. Ravindra Shah Fulton Rotary Scholarship are available at the Guidance Office at G. Ray Bodley High School for graduating seniors.

The awards will be based on the students’ school and community activities, academic records and awards, and the quality of a written essay. The winning applicant must be pursuing a full four-year college degree at an accredited undergraduate university or college.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the Tarandi Foundation in the awarding of these scholarships,” Fulton Rotary Club President Kelly Montagna said. “Their mission aligns with ours in supporting local students who have commitment and motivation, and whose service has emulated the Rotary mission.”

Another scholarship sponsored by the Fulton Rotary Club, the Sylvia and Sandy Squires Scholarship, provides $500 a year for four years to a G. Ray Bodley High School student continuing their education whose grades, athletic achievements, and extra curricular school activities and community service are outstanding.

The club also provides a $500 club scholarship to a G. Ray Bodley High School student continuing their education after graduation, and a $500 scholarship for a Fulton campus Cayuga Community College student chosen by the college.

The Dr. Manjula R. Shah Fulton Rotary Scholarship is awarded in memory of Dr. Shah; physician, philanthropist, and proud Rotarian and is provided with generous support from the Tarandi Foundation.

Both Dr. Manjula R. Shah and her husband, Brig Gen Dr. Ravindra Shah, were local community physicians who practiced in both Fulton and Oswego. This scholarship, with support from the Tarandi Foundation, commemorates the Shah family’s commitment to higher education and their interest in supporting academic excellence.

The Tarandi Foundation is a philanthropic organization that was established by the late Oswego physicians Ravindra and Manjula Shah in the early 1990s to support and promote education and community service. The foundation was named for Tara, Manjula’s mother, and Anandi, Ravindra’s mother.

Their children, Dr. Monica Shah and Neelesh Shah, have carried on the work of the Tarandi Foundation and have made substantial contributions in Oswego County over the past decade to support both literacy and arts education.

The Fulton Rotary Club provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders. Although the club meets normally at noon most Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock in Fulton, meetings have moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the Fulton Rotary Club is available on Facebook at Fulton Noon Rotary Club.

