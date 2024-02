OSWEGO – The Alliance Mercantile will be hosting a Food Giveaway on Thursday, September 30 at 4 p.m. For those who have proof of public assistance, we invite you to come in and shop at our Mercantile that will be open 4 p,m, – 6 p.m.

The Mercantile is located at the Oswego Alliance Community Center, 370 Thompson Road, Oswego, and is open every Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you would like further information, please contact the church office 315-342-5493.

