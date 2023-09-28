The Eis House Joins OCO Cancer Prevention In Action Program In Promoting Sun Safety

OSWEGO, NY – It’s a beautiful sunny day and you’re headed to your favorite restaurant for lunch on the patio and spending time with your friends. While you’re enjoying the afternoon you may not be thinking about how long you have exposed to the harmful rays of the sun.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation in sunlight causes nearly all skin cancer cases. The risk for skin cancer can be greatly reduced when certain precautions are practiced.

With that in mind, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Prevention in Action program has partnered with the Eis House Restaurant and Lodge to raise awareness of skin cancer and educate the community on the importance of sun safety.

“When I met with the new owners of the Eis House, Chrissy Mason, and Debbie Ferris, they mentioned that they are expanding their outdoor dining space,” explained Cancer Prevention in Action Program Advocate Christina Wallace. “I spoke with them about the importance of sun safety not only for guests on the patio, but for guests attending the outdoor events they host. As a result of our conversation I worked with Chrissy and Debbie to establish a sun safety policy.”

The Eis House’s sun safety policy focuses on raising awareness of protecting yourself from the harmful UV rays of the sun. Employees are encouraged and reminded to practice basic personal strategies for preventing skin cancer such as applying full-spectrum (UVA/UVB sunscreen; the use of UVA/UVB blocking sunglasses and wearing wide brim hats when outside. Additionally, brochures on sun safety and ways to prevent skin cancer will be available in the restaurant and in each of the lodge rooms.

To help provide additional shade for the patio the Cancer Prevention in Action program provided the Eis House with umbrellas for its tables.

“The sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes,” added Wallace. “And it does, every time your skin is exposed to the sun without protection. I’m pleased that we were able to put together a sun safety policy for the Eis House Restaurant and Lodge. I commend Chrissy and Debbie for their commitment to promoting sun safety and their concern for their employees and guests. ”

For information on the importance of sun safety or establishing sun safety policy contact the Cancer Prevention in Action Program at 315-592-0830.

Oswego County Opportunities is a subcontractor of the St. Lawrence Health Initiative to deliver the Cancer Prevention in Action grant locally in Oswego County. To learn more about the Cancer Prevention in Action Program, which is supported with funds from the state of New York, please visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

