OSWEGO – The Oswego Middle School recently welcomed a new four-legged friend as therapy dog Nala is quickly becoming a beloved member of the school community.

Nala, a tail-wagging 2-year-old pup, became a certified therapy dog in November and has been coming to school with owner and teacher Sue Roik two days per week since mid-fall. The dog provides a calming presence, with plenty of comfort and affection to students and staff alike.

“The students really enjoy having her here, and Nala enjoys it just as much,” Roik said. “Students come up to her between classes in the hallway. They love to pet her, and Nala loves it too. It’s great to see that kind of interaction.”

