Williamsville, N.Y. –Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to once again announce a unique opportunity for students in grades 3rd-8th grade to shine!

February is Black History Month and for over three decades Tops has been proud to salute and educate the community about those who have accomplished remarkable achievements in their lifetime.

Now it is your turn as the youth of America to honor those in your own lives whom you admire most who are of African American descent…your mom, pastor, coach – even your big brother.

Please submit a paragraph, or more, by Feb. 17, 2023 describing why they are someone you look up to for a chance to win not only $100 for your school, but a $50 Tops gift card for yourself so that you can treat your family, or the person nominated, to a special dinner and dessert.

“Tops has been dedicated to educating the community about Black History Month for the past three decades, and the past few years we were overwhelmed by the heartfelt essays we received that we thought we’d once again encourage the youth of our community to share with us whom they admire,” Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations for Tops Kathy Sautter said. “We hope that area teachers and afterschool programs embrace this unique opportunity to open up important dialogue with their students.”

For more details on the contest, please visit http://topsmarkets.com/blackhistorymonth for contest rules and deadlines for submission.

Based in Williamsville, NY, Tops Markets currently operates 150 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees. As the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York, with over 14,000 associates, the company is dedicated to providing sustainably sourced, high-quality products, while helping its communities flourish via support for programs that eradicate hunger and disease, educate youth and reduce environmental waste and energy consumption. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

