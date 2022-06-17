WILLIAMSVILLE – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to begin its annual campaign for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH).

The campaign will officially kick off on Sunday, June 19 at all participating Tops Friendly Markets locations and will run through Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Customers can support the CMNH campaign by purchasing a $1.00 Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Balloon or round up their change at any participating Tops, where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated back to the local women and children’s hospitals in its communities.

Thanks to the generous support of its shoppers and associates over the fourteen years, Tops has been involved in supporting the campaign they have helped to successfully raise over $2.1 million dollars.

“We are very thankful to all the front line workers that perform miracles every day in the respective hospitals,” Tops Friendly Markets President John Persons said. “Now more than ever, they need our support to assist in having the necessary funds available to them to provide the proper care for our most valuable assets – our children.”

The participating hospitals include:

Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital

Oishei Children’s Hospital

The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital

Arnot Ogden Medical Center

Saint Vincent Hospital

Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital

Golisano Children’s Hospital

Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare Foundation

Samaritan Medical Center

Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

More than 10 million kids enter a children’s hospital like Children’s National Hospital across North America every year. To provide the best care for kids, children’s hospitals rely on donations and community support, as Medicaid and insurance programs do not fully cover the cost of care.

Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has helped fill those funding gaps by raising more than $7 billion, most of it $1 at a time through Miracle Balloon icon campaigns.

Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, and learn about your member hospital, at CMNHospitals.org and on Facebook @cmnhospitals.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...