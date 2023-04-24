CHITTENANGO, NY – Tops Presents One Year of Free Gas & Groceries to Chittenango, NY Resident – Winner of Tops Monopoly Rip It, Win It, Live It Up Game!

What: Tops is excited to be kicking off their 14th season of Monopoly® with the return of its popular Rip It, Win It, Live It Up game and the BIG winners are already rolling in just one month after the kickoff!

Congratulations to Julie B. of Chittenango, NY who will be awarded FREE Gas & Groceries for a year!

Who: Julie B. – WINNER – Tops Team Members

When: Monday, April 24, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Tops Friendly MarketS, 800 West Genesee St., Chittenango, NY

