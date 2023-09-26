Town Of Oswego Community Outreach Meeting

OSWEGO, NY – Community Outreach Meeting: to review the Draft “Town of Oswego Local Waterfront Revitalization Program” document, a comprehensive land and water use program that expresses a vision for the Town’s waterfront area and provides the means to achieve that vision. Staff of the CNY Regional Planning & Development Board and the Local Waterfront Advisory Committee will present the draft plan and there will be an opportunity for the public to provide feedback.

Topic: Town of Oswego Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP)

Time: October 25, 2023, 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Location: Town of Oswego Town Hall, 2320 Co. Rte. 7 Oswego NY 13126

