OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase socks and underwear for local elementary age students.

Anyone wishing to donate may bring the items beginning August 10th to the church from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. or call the church for arrangements.

The church free will dinners will continue on the first Sunday of every month from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

Trinity UMC is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

