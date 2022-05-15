OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile are sponsoring a month-long “Countdown to Summer” raffle of prizes that will benefit community literacy outreach efforts.

Area merchants have provided gift cards, merchandise and excursions that are a perfect start to the summer season. Raffle ticket holders will be eligible to win a special prize each day from June 1 – 26, with each day’s winner announced at noon on Facebook Live. Winners will also be contacted directly by phone.

The “Countdown to Summer” prize raffle will culminate with the Friends’ popular Mini Golf event at the Library on Sunday, June 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the final prize drawing will be held. The Mini Golf event is normally held on the Martin Luther King holiday but had to be canceled several times due to the pandemic.

“The Mini Golf event will be a perfect kick off to the summer season for families,” said Friends Board President Jeanne Brown. “We are happy to be able to bring back this special event.”

Tickets for the “Countdown to Summer” raffle are on sale now for $10 each or three for $25. They can be purchased at the main desk of the Oswego Library, at the river’s end bookstore and from members of the boards of the Friends of the Library and the Bookmobile. The deadline for raffle ticket sales is noon on May 31.

