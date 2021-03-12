MEXICO, NY – Two Mexico Middle School students will compete for a spot in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Angelina Nguyen-Truong and Kassondra Nuzzo will compete among the top 30 central New York spellers online Wednesday, March 24 in the spelling bee area finals hosted by The Post Standard and Syracuse.com.

Both Mexico Academy and Central School District students were among the top 30 out of more than 100 spellers who took part in a written qualifying exam during which they had 30 minutes to complete 50 questions.

“We’re incredibly proud of Angelina and Kassondra for their hard work and achievement in making it this far,” said Mexico Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner. “The spelling bee is an annual tradition, and I know myself along with everyone here in the MACS community will be rooting on our Tigers when they take the stage.”

The winner will compete in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is scheduled for early July in Orlando, Florida.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...