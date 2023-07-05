United Baptist Church Of Scriba To host Outdoor Worship Service At Breitbeck Park July 16

OSWEGO, NY – Come one, come all – to Breitbeck Park to enjoy a “Casual” Outdoor Worship Service put on by the United Baptist Church of Scriba. There will be two different live bands performing (Lost & Found and the United Baptist Church of Scriba Praise Band). An amazing message of truth will also be given by Pastor Colon Wright.

Following the service we will have a free picnic luncheon. Members and friends of the United Baptist Congregation will be bringing a beverage and favorite dish to share and the United Baptist Church of Scriba Outreach Committee will be supplying the hotdogs, rolls, condiments, water and paper products.

Kids should bring their swimming suits and towels to enjoy the Breitbeck Park Water Park. There will also be games for the kiddos. We look forward to sharing the Word of God, a meal and a lot of fun with our community. Restrooms are available at the pavilion.

Any questions, call Carla Stelmach at (315-416-6116) or check out our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ScribaBaptistChurch/, and message us there if there are any questions. If it would rain that day, we’ll be holding the service and meal at the United Baptist Church of Scriba at 5111 State Route 104E (next to Dahl’s Diner).

