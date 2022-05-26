MEXICO, NY – Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) is excited to host an upcoming workshop on direct-to-consumer marketing of farm products.

The workshop will be free to attend and held on June 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. via Zoom with in-person seating available at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico, New York.

Speaking at the event will be Amanda Bickford, Local Foods Marketing Specialist at CCE Jefferson, who will discuss the main types of direct-to-consumer marketing of local farm products as well as dynamics involved and successful techniques for each type. Agricultural business operators interested in or currently selling on farm, at farmers’ markets, or via social media and online are encouraged to attend.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events. In-person seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. For further information, or assistance with registration, please contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or [email protected].

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities. Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.

