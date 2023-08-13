OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) reminds veterans that the deadline for filing a claim for toxic exposure and possibly receiving retro payment is fast approaching – Monday, Aug. 14 at 11:59 p.m.

This filing is part of the Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, which increased health care and benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxins such as Agent Orange, burn pits and others.

“Although there is no deadline to file a PACT Act claim, veterans will not receive the retro pay if they do not file before midnight on Aug. 14,” said Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency Director Eric Boozer. “Even if veterans don’t have all of the information they need by then, they can submit an ‘Intent to File a Claim’ to get started and help make sure they don’t miss out on this benefit.”

Veterans can submit VA Form 21-0966, “Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC” through their local VSA or by contacting the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) either by phone at 1-800-827-1000, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday or online at www.va.gov.

“Veterans need to notify the VA of their intent to file,” said Boozer. “If they do this online, they just need to create an account to start the application. Once they have made the notice of their intent to file, they have one year to complete and submit their claim.”

Those who have questions, need more information or assistance in filing can call the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency at 315-591-9100.

