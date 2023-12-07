Village of Pulaski and the Pulaski Library Kick-off Climate Smart Community Heating and Cooling Campaign

PULASKI, NY – The Pulaski Public Library was the site for the kick-off of the Village of Pulaski, Town of Richland and Pulaski Public Library, Clean Energy Community Heating and Cooling Campaign Wednesday, December 6th. Lindsay Speer and Nick Moretti of the Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board1s EnergySmart CNY program made a presentation on different heating and cooling options and what rebates and incentives were available for each. There were also three separate installers available to answer specific questions for residents and homeowners. They were Breathe Easy of CNY, HALCO _Energy and NP Environmental. To participate in the community campaign and explore your options for heating and cooling with heat pumps, visit EnergySmartCNY.org or call EnergySmart CNY at 315-313-5050.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...