FULTON – On Oct. 13, parents and families were invited to join their children in Volney Elementary’s first Picnic Pals luncheon.

Students UPK through sixth grade were able to welcome a parent or family pal to join them and their class for lunch. Students were excited for the family visit and many took the opportunity to introduce their classmates to loved ones.

“We are so excited to welcome community members back into our schools and provide opportunities for parents to see their child in the school setting,” said school Principal Elizabeth Stoddard. “We are always looking for fun ways to engage our families and keep them connected to school.”

With each grade, Stoddard took a few moments to review the school’s expectations: Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe and Be a Problem Solver. She encouraged families to use similar language at home. She also talked about character traits the school focuses on each month and offered resources. Stoddard’s comments were brief, deliberately keeping the focus of the event on experiences between parents and children.

Over 228 family members were able to attend the event and the school was pleased to provide 94 parents with free lunches.

For Stoddard, the most memorable part of the day was the kind words of a visiting parent. “It warms my heart,” the parent had said, “to see how cute and welcoming our school is.”

