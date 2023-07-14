Volunteers Needed For Fun, Exciting Opportunities To Help Harborfest 2023

OSWEGO, NY – Harborfest 2023 is just weeks away and a limited number of volunteer positions to help the area’s biggest and best festival are still available. Most positions require small investments of time and provide experience working in the festivals and events industry. Volunteers will receive training for their jobs and on the festival’s plans in case of a weather or other urgent issue. Call Harborfest at 315-343-6858 for more information.

“Harborfest has run on the power of its community volunteers ever since the festival’s first year. Our volunteers find that they receive great rewards from being a part of an important event, whether it’s the fun of helping people or the feeling of having helped to build something great. I encourage everyone to consider sharing a few hours with us this month to see how rewarding it can be,” said Dan Harrington, Executive Director.

One urgently-needed position begins Monday, July 17. A supervisor is needed to oversee and help with the setup of the parks in which Harborfest takes place. That volunteer is needed from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through July 27. Other positions include:

Helping with the Catskill Puppets during the Children’s Parade Friday morning, July 28

Helpers in the Children’s Area at Breitbeck Park for workshops and other activities

Park Managers

Staff for information booths

Parking assistants

Harborfest returns Thursday, July 27 – Sunday, July 30 with top national and regional acts on its stages, the annual Children’s Parade and performers for young people on a special stage in Breitbeck Park, great food, crafts and carnival rides and, of course, Central New York’s biggest and best fireworks show, synched to music. The entire festival is free to attend.

A diverse slate of nearly 30 regional artists and bands will perform on stages at Breitbeck Park, East Park and River Walk West. The Children’s Area returns to Breitbeck with crafts, activities and performances. The Dreamland Amusements Midway will set up again in front of the Coast Guard station on Lake Street.

Detailed information about Harborfest can be found on its website and Facebook page.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...