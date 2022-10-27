Website Available To Oswego County Voters To Help Navigate This Year’s Elections

OSWEGO COUNTY – Ten years ago, a non-partisan website was created for Oswego County residents to help navigate complex changes that took place with the elections of 2012. It is www.oswegocountygovernments.com

The 2022 Elections are now less than two weeks away and there are major changes once again. What makes this election year unique is the fact that the district lines for State Assembly, State Senate and US House of Representatives have been altered all over New York State and the nation.

This takes place so that elected officials holding these specific positions represent an approximately equal number of people. This happens every ten years due to the results of the population changes after a National count is conducted by the United States Census Bureau.

The changes in Oswego County are significant. For our Congressional seats, 99% of the County is now part of a district that begins in Watertown and extends to the Niagara Falls region. For decades, Oswego County was part of a State Senate area that also included Jefferson County and part of St. Lawrence. Now it is divided in two.

For the last 20 years, Oswego County was split into multiple districts for their State Assembly representation, now it is unified. Due to ongoing court issues, it might be changed again in two years.

On the website (www.oswegocountygovernments.com) under the section for “Elections,” it is updated with this year’s candidates with their websites (if there is one) along with links to the new district maps for this year.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 and early voting is available beginning Saturday, October 29. For more information about voting, please call the Board of Elections at (315) 349 – 8350 or (315) 349-8351.

Submitted by Dan Farfaglia

