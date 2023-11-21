West Herr Chevrolet Of East Syracuse Delivers Thanksgiving Turkeys And Food

FULTON – West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse, a proud member of the West Herr Automotive Group, the largest dealer group in New York State, is thrilled to announce an exciting initiative aimed at spreading Thanksgiving cheer in Central New York. As part of their commitment to giving back to the community, they have organized a food drive to collect non-perishable food items. West Herr Automotive Group is committed to donating turkeys to those in need. This collective effort will provide nourishment and hope during this special time of year.

On Friday, November 17th non-perishable food and 100 turkeys were delivered to the Catholic Charities Food Pantry in Fulton. Fulton’s Chief of Police, Michael Curtis, was on hand to accept the delivery. Oswego County’s Catholic Charities Executive Director, Mary Margaret Pekow and her team distributed the turkeys to pre-registered clients.

This campaign shows the unwavering dedication of West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse to the welfare of their Central New York neighbors.

“Giving back to the community like this is West Herr’s way of thanking the community for their support. What better time is there to express our gratitude than Thanksgiving! From what we have seen already, Central New Yorkers want to do their part as well. Thank you for all who have contributed food donations for this effort,” said West Herr Chevrolet General Manager, EJ Jackson.

This collaborative effort not only emphasizes the importance of community and togetherness but also highlights the significant role that local businesses play in supporting their neighbors. West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse is eager to make a positive impact, ensuring that families in Central New York can gather around for a hearty meal and experience the warmth of the holiday season.

About the West Herr Automotive Group:

West Herr was founded in 1950 and since then has sold over 1,300,000 vehicles with 39 locations in Erie, Niagara, Monroe, Ontario and Onondaga counties, representing 27 franchises and over 3,000 employees. West Herr received Business First of Buffalo’s “Best Places to Work in WNY,” and also been honored by the Better Business Bureau. The West Herr Automotive Group is dedicated to absolute excellence in customer service provided by honest, responsible, and respectful people.

