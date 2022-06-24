WEST MONROE, NY – The West Monroe Historical Society is sponsoring a history tour in collaboration with the Brewerton Historical Society along the early water route from Brewerton to Rome.

Stops are planned at the for in Brewerton, the site of the Royal blockhouse in Sylvan Beach, the site of Fort Rickey in Rome and at Fort Stanwix in Rome. We will have lunch at Denny’s (at your own expense- from the menu) across the street from Fort Stanwix. At each stop there will be a description of the fort and its importance.

Transportation will be by an air conditioned bus which will pick us up in Brewerton and return us there at the end of the tour. The cost for the bus will be $30 per person providing we have the expected 30 participants. You must make a reservation payment made out to the WMHS, Po box 53, West Monroe, NY 13167.

For info call Lee Mount at 315-806-0629. The deadline for signing up is July 1.

In the early days of our nation’s history the most practical way to travel was by water as there were almost no roads. The best water route from the east coast West was up the Hudson river, up the Mohawk River, West on wood Creek to Oneida Lake, down the Oneida river and down the Oswego river to Lake Ontario. (The Appalachian Mountains prevented a water route south of Central New York.)

This route was essential in colonial times and during the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812.

