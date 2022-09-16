WEST MONROE, NY – As a community service project, the West Monroe Historical Society will meet on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the West Monroe Cemetery on Route 49 at 1 p.m. to demonstrate how to properly clean soiled, darkened, and weathered monuments.

WMHS will supply the cleaning solution and water. They will not be using bleach or stiff brushes. They will coach you on how to do the cleaning. Come dressed for the weather and to get wet or dirty. Wear boots and bring gloves, a bucket for water, also a small soft toothbrush and larger soft brushes.

This is an opportunity to learn to clean your family member’s stones. They would like to start with the old neglected stones first and go from there.

They would also like to do this again next year on one or two more dates. West Monroe has other cemeteries, so the project could proceed to others if WMHS can spark the interest in the project. Groups of Boy or Girl Scouts or Veterans are welcome to participate.

You can sign up– please call Sharon at 315-668-3780.

