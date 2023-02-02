OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life.

The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.

“There’s been a strong desire for a club that’s centered toward young women enrolled in trade programs that are male dominated,” CiTi Work Based Learning Coach Karen Rodriquez said, who advises the club. “The goal of club is it empower and promote young women as they hone their skills and ensure they are set up for success to reach their career goals as female professionals in the trades.”

Students joined the kickoff meeting from CTE courses of agriculture, auto body, auto technology, construction, heavy equipment, industrial electrical technology and welding. Several students are interested in holding club leadership roles.

After a brief introductory video about Rosie the Riveter and women in the workforce during World War II, the groups discussed their classes and how they could be better supported. In addition, the students shared many ideas casting a very broad vision of what they would like to accomplish as a group.

“This is just the beginning of a very promising journey for these talented young women,” Rodriquez said.

Rodriquez said students can expect to hear from female guest speakers and participate in connection events with women groups in workplaces both locally and nationally.

The club’s next meeting is in February.

