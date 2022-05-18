Workforce Development Board Meeting Planned For May 25

OSWEGO— The next full board meeting of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing https://oswego-edu.zoom.us/j/99727215517

The mission of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community, to assist in economic development by convening community leaders to engage in strategic planning and facilitating dialogue to educate and train the workforce needed by today’s and tomorrow’s businesses.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Business Resource Center (315) 312-3493.

