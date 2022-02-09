OSWEGO — The mission of the Workforce Development Board of Oswego County is to attract, develop and maintain a qualified workforce for the Oswego County community, to assist in economic development by convening community leaders to engage in strategic planning and facilitating dialogue to educate and train the workforce needed by today’s and tomorrow’s businesses.

The next full board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 9 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing https://oswego-edu.zoom.us/j/91092211696.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Business Resource Center (315) 312-3493.

