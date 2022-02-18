OSWEGO – The Zonta Club of Oswego is pleased to offer five scholarships for 2022.

The Zonta Club of Oswego is dedicated to advancing the status of women, most notably through education. A testament to Zonta’s mission in action can be found in these scholarships that are awarded annually.

Young Woman in Public Affairs Scholarship encourages and recognizes young women who participate in public and community life through volunteer service and leadership and exhibit a commitment to the advancement of the status of women. Application deadline March 15, 2022.

High School Student Scholarship is awarded to an Oswego County female high school senior who has been accepted into a formal higher education program, leading to an undergraduate associate or bachelor degree. Application deadline April 1, 2022.

Non-Traditional Student Scholarship is awarded to a female student who has had to put her educational pursuits on hold, due to family care or employment. Application deadline April 1, 2022.

Jane M Klausman Women in Business Scholarship was established to encourage undergraduate women to enter careers and seek leadership positions in business-related fields. Application and deadline date to be announced. Watch our Facebook page for the announcement.

The Women in Technology Scholarship was developed to leverage and build upon the digital revolution. The world economy is becoming critically dependent on information technology. Further, these developments are increasingly disrupting society and familiar social processes. Women, however, are still largely underrepresented in decisions as they relate to information technology and how they impact our world now and into the future.

The Zonta Club of Oswego and Zonta International are pleased to support the Zonta International Women in Technology Scholarship to encourage women to pursue education, career opportunities and leadership roles in information technology. The Zonta Club of Oswego will award a $1,000 scholarship and Zonta International will award up to 20 scholarships of $8,000 each. Application and deadline date to be announced on our Facebook page.

Visit http://www.zontadistrict2.org/oswego/awards.html for applications and more information.

All applications can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to Zonta Scholarship, Zonta Club of Oswego, PO Box 5524, Oswego, NY 13126.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related