Early Fur Trading Presentation Set at Schroeppel Historical Society

SCHROEPPEL – Ed Hogan, trapper and environmentalist, will tell the story of fur trapping from early times to the present with numerous interesting displays.

He traces the influence fur trading had upon early settlements in New York State.

Friends of Historical Society and the community at large are welcome to attend and enjoy this free program on September 16 at 7 p.m. at the Schroeppel Historical Society building, 486 Main St., at the point where Main and Volney streets meet in Phoenix.

Refreshments are provided courtesy of Schroeppel Historical Society members.

Donations are accepted and greatly appreciated.

