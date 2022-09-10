Brilliant New Talent To Light Up The Stage In Oswego Players’ ‘A Comedy Of Tenors’

OSWEGO – Those attending the Oswego Players’ upcoming production of “A Comedy of Tenors” will be treated to the debut the Players’ newest addition to its talented roster of actors, Alexis Martin.

“Alexis is thrilled to be joining the Oswego Players in “A Comedy of Tenors,” said Director Sherri Metz. “Alexis has desired to be a performer since she learned what theatre and the arts provided. This was at quite a young age due to having a wonderful father who was a professional children’s entertainer for 36 years.”

Early on Martin was exposed not only to music and performing in general, but to the magical connection between audience and performer. Since falling in love with the arts at such a young age, her passion has grown exponentially.

In a loving letter that her mother penned to her the night before she was born, she wrote “take every opportunity to reach out and touch those around you with your heart.”

Her mother sadly passed away due to complications nine days later but Martin has always carried that message with her. Now, at the age of 23, she is working to become a professional actress and wants to use all the aspects of theatre to carry her mother’s message forward.

When not performing on stage, Martin has worked as an Assistant Stage Manager and Wardrobe Assistant for several regional productions at the Red House Arts Center in Syracuse, NY, and is a qualified a COVID Compliance Officer for Theatre and Live Performance.

You could also find her working in a box office, concessions, or with a broom in her hand. She has performed in both community and regional theaters since graduating from high school and is continuing to broaden her resume.

Martin’s drive truly lies in storytelling in general. She finds pure joy when telling incredible tales on stage whether she is acting, singing or in some cases both. However, she is drawn to the idea of moving people — making an audience feel something; whether it is making them laugh or touching something inside of them that, for a moment, generates an emotion that reminds us all why theatre exists.

This is why she has broadened her horizons with play and script writing as well as taking an interest in learning about directing so that one day she may have the opportunity to experience that as well. In addition to her love of theatre, Martin enjoys other artistic activities such as drawing and making videos.

Martin is enthusiastic to pursue her dreams of working professionally onstage and onscreen though, in truth, no matter where she is performing — whether in her living room for friends and family or on a grand stage — she believes that the art of theatre itself never changes. And that is its true magic.

Show dates for The Oswego Players production of Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors” are September 30, October 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 at the Francis Marion Brown Theatre and dinner theatre at the Church of the Resurrection October 14 and 15.

Visit the Oswego Players’ website at www.oswegoplayers.com for ticket information.

