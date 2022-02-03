OSWEGO — The Ruddy Well Band returns to the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, February 12.

A homegrown entity, the Ruddy Well Band has emerged as one of Central New York’s premier performing string bands—a finely-crafted combination of dynamic rhythms, tight harmonies, and mindful lyrics.

Andrew Ruddy and Monique Ritter from Pulaski, Ryan Burdick, Baldwinsville and Blake Propst, Syracuse have played together since 2008.

As the Ruddy Well Band, created in 2011, they received a Sammy for Best Americana Album (Change of Course) received a second Sammy in 2014 for People’s Choice for Best Band, and in 2017, orchestrated the album Common Ground at SubCat Studios featuring original songs sung by the band as well as local Syracuse area musicians. All proceeds of the album were given to the non-profit, In My Father’s Kitchen.

The four instrumentalists bring their audience fun, foot-stomping Americana. “They’re straight-ahead acoustic charm wrapped up in passionate and ample fiddle lines and earnest songwriting” Jessica Novak, Syracuse New Times. “So the musical chemistry began…Ruddy and Ritter, of Pulaski, and Burdick, of Baldwinsville, are cutting into a huge slice of Americana pie as The Ruddy Well Band” Mark Bialczak of the Post Standard. Further information and videos are found at http://ruddywellband.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/ruddywellband.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday with Guest Host, Bryan Dickenson, leads off the weekend on February 25. The evening begins at 7:00 pm followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by donation.

The season continues February 18 with The Hook Songwriter Series directed by John McConnell and Cam Caruso. Three songwriters, one stage, one love. Performing will be Mark Wahl, Corey Paige, and Just Joe (Joe Altier). For further information, please visit: https://www.markwahlguitars.com/, https://coreypaigemusic.com/, and https://www.justjoe.com/.

Jamcrackers return to the Main Stage on February 26. Further information and videos may be found at http://www.jamcrackersmusic.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/Sleeping-Giant-Records-117326624952113/.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

Winter/Spring 2022

Saturday National Stage Shows Friday Shows

Feb. 12 Ruddy Well Band Feb. 11 Open Mic

Feb. 18 Hook

26 Jamcrackers Jan 25 Open Mic

Mar. 12 Mad Agnes March 11 Open Mic



26 Ceili Rain March 25 Open Mic

April 9 The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens April 8 Open Mic

April 30 Guest Curator Earth Day event

23 Heather Pierson Trio April 22 Open Mic

May 7 Vance Gilbert May 6 Open Mic

May 14 Hook

21 Finale – The Sea the Sea

w/Emerging Artist Showcase

