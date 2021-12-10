Concinnity To Hold Christmas Concert

December 10, 2021 Contributor
Members of Concinnity in a pre-pandemic photo, front row: Renee Monnett, Anne Ludington, Ann Losurdo, Joan Colman, Bobbie Palange, Rocky Farden; back row: Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman, Debbie Mazurek, Gay Williams, Pamela Giovannetti, Linda Knowles, Holly Abel, Kathleen Duschen, Nancy Pease, Diane Taverni.

OSWEGO – After a “long winter’s nap” (COVID-induced), the women of Concinnity, a select vocal women’s group under the direction of Mary Lou Bjorkman, accompanied by Nancy Pease, will return for their traditional Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m. at Faith United Church, 12 Mark FitzGibbons Drive, Oswego.

They will be featuring some familiar carols and some new takes on traditional seasonal texts. The concert will run less than an hour, a free-will offering will be accepted, and masks will be required.

Print this entry