OSWEGO – So many times in life, we find ourselves so wrapped up in our job, family or life in general, we never seem to be able to do some of the things we always thought we wanted to do.

As we get older and begin to settle into our daily routine, if we’re lucky, we might just find we now can explore that one thing that always alluded us earlier on our journey.

That seems to be just the case for George Valentine. George took that big step recently and was cast in the upcoming production of Bad Auditions by Bad Actors for the Oswego Players and the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA).

George tells it perfectly in a recent bio he wrote…

“For years, I have loved the theater. My wife and I helped our daughters join youth theater and we began going to plays when we could. Through those years, I put on presentations and led groups, provided therapy and counseled hundreds of others but never made a connection to acting. Life experiences of raising kids, playing with our grandkids, role playing in all sorts of interviews has built my sense of how people share common emotions and experiences found in what we all see on the stage. Now I join this great cast and bring my experiences and emotions on the stage!”

George is sure to have lots of family and friends be in the audience when the curtain opens later in the month. And he would love to have you join in the fun when the lights go up October 22nd at 7:30 pm. And if you can’t make that one, the show continues, October 23, 29, 30 at 7:30 pm and October 24, 31 at 2:00 pm in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center of Oswego, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive. Reservations can be made by calling the box offsice at 315-343-5138. For more information go to: oswegoplayers.org

