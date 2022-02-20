Jamcrackers Return To Main Stage At Oswego Music Hall February 26

OSWEGO — Jamcrackers return to the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, February 26.

Seasoned solo performers Dan Berggren, Peggy Lynn and Dan Duggan have combined talents to create a dynamic trio named in honor of the river drivers who broke up log jams. They worked hard to find solutions, to get things rolling again, and it was a job that couldn’t be done alone. Dan, Peggy and Dan feel the same way about their music. These good friends and accomplished musicians bring a rare blend of humor history and musical spirit to their performances.

Dan Berggren is recognized as one of the finest songwriters in the North East and has received both the Presidents Award for Excellence in Teaching and the New York State Outdoor Education Assoc. Art and Literature Award. Dan has released six recordings of original songs: Adirondack Green, Sitting in Your Kitchen, Mountain Air, Now Please Welcome, One With The Water, and Fresh Territory.

Peggy Lynn is recognized nationwide as a singer who puts her soul into her voice, and a songwriter with a heartfelt message. Her work has been featured at the famous Bluebird Café in Nashville, and in 1996 Peggy was selected “Adirondack Woman Of The Year.” She has released six recordings: Determination, Chameleon, Bio Songs, Earned These Lines, Close to the Sun, and Cloudsplitter. Peggy recently co-authored a book about remarkable Adirondack women, titled “Breaking Trail“ and has released a CD of songs she has written about these women titled Stand a Chance. Peggy also recently released Adirondack Woman, a CD compilation of her songs celebrating women of the Adirondack Mountains.

Dan Duggan is known nationally for his wizardry on Hammered Dulcimer and Flat Picking Guitar, and is the recipient of the National Hammered Dulcimer Championship. Dan has recorded six albums of original compositions: First Frost, Last of May, Seasons of Change, Trillium Lane, Once in a Blue Moon, and For the Love of Friends, as well as three albums of traditional holiday music Christmas Morn, Winters Eve, and All Through The Night. Dan’s CD, The Pieces of Our Life, original songs written with children, received a 1998 Parent’s Choice Award. Dan’s dulcimer work can also be heard on Paul Simon’s Grammy nominated CD, Your The One, released in October of 2000. Dan also recently released Shenandoah Falls, original and traditional instrumental tunes.

The Trio recently released a CD of original and traditional songs and tunes titled Jamcrackers and are known across the country for their masterful harmonies and soulful arrangements. Further information and videos are found at: http://www.jamcrackersmusic.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/Sleeping-Giant-Records-117326624952113/.

Shows start at 7:30 PM and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

Open Mic Friday with Guest Host, Jane Zell, leads off the weekend on February 25. For further information visit: http://www.janezell.com/. The evening begins at 7:00 pm followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 pm. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held in May. Admission is by donation.

The season continues March 12 with Mad Agnes appearing on the Main Stage. “Their music is at once intricate, precise, mesmerizing, whimsical, eclectically intellectual… but, above all, utterly human. With warmth and humor, they envelop the listeners, inviting them to share in the moment.” –Linda J. Morris, Dirty Linen. For further information visit: https://madagnes.com/ or the Facebook page.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

