OSWEGO – The Oswego Players has a long history of providing the younger generation opportunities to become involved in the theater arts.

In fact, it is part of their charter outlined in 1963. And most recently their Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) has made workshops, classes, and stage productions for and about students a regular part of the OP programming.

When Bad Auditions by Bad Actors opens this week, a bunch of eager and talented students will “put on a play” in which they have invested a lot of time and emotion for the past four weeks. All they need now is a lively audience to sit back and enjoy the moment. Your applause will be their reward for all the hard work and passion they have put into their show.

Two of these fine young actors just happen to be sisters. Hannah and Eva Kandt have come to love participating in live theater. Here’s what each has to say about their commitment…

“Howdy! I’m Hannah. I am playing Susie Toff & Maria in this play. I’ve been doing theater since I was about 5 years old or so. It all started with a production of Little Red Riding Hood and went up and up from there. I am also involved with the Oswego Hight School Drama Club. I have also been very involved in musical opportunities. I sing in choir and currently play the tenor sax in symphonic band. As a side hobby, I draw and costume designing as well as cosplaying. I am very happy to be in this show, it helps me raise my confidence to the roof, and I love playing roles which are different then my personality. I hope you all enjoy this production as much as I will, and I can’t wait to see you there!”

“My name is Eva Kandt and I play Josie, Yasmine & Wendy in the current production of Bad Auditions by Bad Actors. I have been in two other plays besides this one, Fairytale Courtroom and The wizard of OZ. My favorite music is classic rock, but I do listen to other genres as well. I enjoy theater because I like socializing and having something interesting to do after school. My hobbies are drawing and biking. I am fluent in sarcasm and enjoy making jokes when it feels fitting.”

Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oswego Players box office at 315-343-5138. October 22, 23, 29, 30 the lights go up at 7:30 pm and October 24 and 31 curtain time is 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 Adult, $10 Seniors and Students. Come be a part of something magical.

