OSWEGO – Window Sills Productions brings two performances to the Frances Marion Brown Theater on Saturday, November 13 for a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 evening show.

Based in Cortland, Window Sills Productions is honored to offer these performances to the Oswego community as an encouragement to attend a live theater play after a long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Oswego Players. Jack Carr and Nancy Kane, members of WSP, will take the stage for both performances.

Love Letters has achieved worldwide success as “the little show that could,” with pairs of celebrity actors simply reading a script of letters back and forth to each other onstage to show the unlikely progression of the two characters’ shifting relationships as they mature from schoolchildren through adulthood over the course of decades. Truths both tiny and enormous are revealed as the times and the characters change. Critics have showered the piece with such huzzahs as: “bittersweet, poignant, thrilling, evocative, revealing.”

What do you say to your lifelong friend when you are not online, not on the phone, not in person? What do you WRITE to that friend when your friendship has lasted a lifetime?

LOVE LETTERS by A. R. Gurney might be the answer.

Tickets available by calling the Oswego Players box office…

315-343-5138

Ticket prices include Adult $15 and $10 Seniors, Students.

All COVID protocols will be in effect so as to seat everyone safely and comfortably.

