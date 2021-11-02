OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall will continue its Open Mic Friday series on November 5. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Shows begin at 7 p.m.; sign-ups at 6:30.

Guest Host, Paul Davie, leads off Open Mic Friday and will be followed by performers who sign up that night. Performers have the option to enter the juried songwriter’s competition held every open mic. Winners will perform at the Music Hall’s Season Finale Emerging Artist Showcase to be held next May.

Doors open at 6:30 with sign-ups taking place then and throughout the evening, as space allows. Musicians typically play three songs each.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Budding performers, singer-songwriters and musicians of all genre are given an opportunity to perform in a supportive environment using cutting edge professional sound and lighting equipment.

Liverpool/Syracuse based Paul Davie is one of Central NY’s most-traveled musicians.

In 2001 Paul formed a Beatles/British Invasion act, THE FAB FIVE with 4 other local all-star musicians known for their passion towards the band that changed the world on CBS-TV’s Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964. Paul could never have predicted, that his burning desire for the Beatles tribute genre, would lead to working personally with dozens of his 60’s & 70’s vinyl & AM pop radio heroes he grew up listening to. He has experienced performances as far away as Liverpool UK, Los Angeles, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, The Iridium in Manhattan and a 3 week tour of Australia – from Perth to Sydney. He puts on several shows a year, including Homeward Bound Harmonies, Tribute to Laurel Canyon, and BeatleCUSE – which recently was hosted by the NY State Fair on the legendary Chevy Court stage in September. Further information may be found at https://www.pauldaviemusic.com/.

Scheduling Guest Hosts for Open Mic Fridays is Coordinator Bryan Dickenson. Open Mics are held on the Friday night prior to Saturday’s National Stage concert. Remaining Open Mics for the season will take place on November 19 and December 3 and resume again in February.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor.

The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available. Admission is by donation.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, State, and local guidelines. We will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.

Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall website and Facebook page, www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...