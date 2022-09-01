OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego Music Hall launches its 2022-23 season featuring the immensely talented and crowd favorite, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Band on Saturday, September 17. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. – doors open at 7:00.

Two-time SAMMY winners, Delaney Brothers Bluegrass is one of CNY”s

oldest and best-loved bluegrass bands. More than just bluegrass, their music is influenced by many other acoustic traditions such as country, folk, gospel, and Celtic. From the smooth, warm vocals of lead singer John Delaney and tight harmonies with his son Jonathan, to Nick Piccininni’s smokin’ banjo and fiddle playing, fans are treated to a musical experience that sets toes to tapping! More information may be found on the Delaney Brothers Bluegrass Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DelaneyBrothersBluegrass/.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7:00 for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The season continues on October 1 when Beaucoup Blue will perform. Beaucoup Blue is the father and son duo, David & Adrian Mowry. Their music is steeped in Americana; influenced by Blues, Folk, Soul, R&B, Jazz, Country and Bluegrass. They are Top 40 on the AMA Radio Chart! and Grand Prize Winners of Billboard World Song Contest. Further information and videos are found at: https://www.facebook.com/bcbband/.

Annie & the Hedonists will perform on the Main Stage October 22 followed by Durham County Poets November 5, and the John Byrne Band on November 19. The Low Lily Solstice Show will perform on December 3.

January shows include Peter Mulvey on the 14 and the Brothers Blue on the 28. February shows include Sawyer Fredericks on the 11, and The McKrells on the 25.

March shows include Jonathan Byrd on the 11 and Deeper Than Skin w/ Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris on the 25. April shows include Guy Davis on the 15 and the Burns Sisters Band on the 29. The Season Finale on May 13 will feature Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp.

Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.

The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake Street in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, beverages may be limited but will be available.

Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, State, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, we may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Please check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.

Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected].

Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

2022-23 Music Hall Events Calendar:

National Stage 45th season begins –

Fall Season:

Sept. 17 Delaney Bros. Bluegrass

Oct. 1 Beaucoup Blue

22 Annie & the Hedonists

Nov. 5 Durham County Poets

19 John Byrne Band

Dec. 3 Low Lily Solstice show

Winter/Spring 2023:

Jan. 14 Peter Mulvey

28 Brothers Blue

Feb. 11 Sawyer Fredericks

25 The McKrells

Mar. 11 Jonathan Byrd

25 Deeper Than Skin w/ Greg Greenway & Reggie Harris

Apr 15 Guy Davis

29 Burns Sisters Band

May 13 Season Finale featuring Annie Sumi & Travis Knapp