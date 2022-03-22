OSWEGO – The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The contest is free and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego.

Cash prizes will be awarded and the winning play may be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theatre in the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year.

For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: [email protected]

