OSWEGO – “Tis the season to be jolly” and do we have a fun filled classic for the whole family. Troy Pepper and his cast and crew invite you to join in the fun when they present, “The Man Who Came to Dinner” December 3, 4, 10, 11 at 7:30 p.m. and December 5, 12 at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Center of Oswego, Donahue Drive.

This Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman comedy has become a favorite of community theaters everywhere and always provides two hours of laughter for audiences in the house. The story goes like this…

“While noted acerbic wit, cultural critic, and egotistical radio personality Sheridan Whiteside is on a lecture tour in a small provincial town in Ohio, he condescends to have dinner at the house of dizzy matron Daisy Stanley, wife of a local conservative businessman. Whiteside slips and falls on their front steps, breaking his hip and forcing him to recuperate in their house. He immediately takes over the entire household with a combination of threats, intimidation, and acid-tongued wit, exiling the Stanley’s to the second floor.”

Whiteside holds court in the living room for his wide circle of friends, runs up staggering long-distance bills to world leaders, monopolizes the Stanley servants, and populates the house with a menagerie of exotic animals. The results of which are laughs-a-plenty for everyone in the audience.

Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oswego Players’ box office at 315-343-5138 or by reserving your seats online at: oswegoplayers.org. Ticket prices include: $15 for Adults and $10 for Seniors and Students. Call now as tickets won’t last long.

