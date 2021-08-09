Oswego Players’ Production Of “Dearly Departed” Has Sold Out Weekend Crowd

OSWEGO – Before the doors opened on August 6, Box Office Director, Sonia Berlin, knew the numbers looked promising on ticket sales for their opening season farce, “Dearly Departed.”

But as the week continued, phone reservations continued to grow beyond expectation. By curtain time each day, she was thrilled to report to the cast and crew they would be playing to a “packed” house August 6, 7, and 8.

Folks were greeted with full pandemic precautions in place, and everyone entering the theater was respectful of one another’s health protocol. The result was an enthusiastic audience, ready to enjoy an evening or afternoon together for the first time in a long long while.

The ensemble of talented actors, and skilled crew are ready to start their second week-end August 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and August 15 at 2 p.m. in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, 30 Donahue Dr. Oswego, NY.

They are hoping folks get their reservations in early before anyone has to be turned away from missing this joyous farce. The laughs are a plenty, the new theater seating is comfy, and the air-conditioning is on and flowing.

The box office is open and your reservations can be made by calling 315-343-5138. Tickets are $15 Adults, $10 Seniors and Students. Please indicate your vaccination status at the time of your call. Additional information is available on the Oswego Players website: oswegoplayers.com

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...