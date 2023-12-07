Remembering all the old nursery rhymes  from the past,  while introducing the younger generation to them, fun for the whole family.

December 7, 2023 Contributor

FULTON – Babes In Toyland weaves together characters and themes from the Mother Goose nursery rhymes, creating a spectacular, Christmas-themed musical extravaganza.

A spectacular version written by local playwright Wayne Mosher.  Performed by local adults and children, this is sure to get you in the holiday spirit

The operetta features many of Victor Herbert’s most beloved songs, including “Toyland,” “March of the Toys,” “Go to Sleep, Slumber Deep,” and “The Toymaker’s Workshop.”  .

