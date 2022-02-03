Time For Legends Valentines Spectacular Comes To Oswego February 14

OSWEGO – A Time for Legends® Valentines Spectacular is coming to Oswego and Rochester, New York.

Curtis Manor of Oswego is presenting Multiple Award Winning Internationally Acclaimed Tribute Artists “A Time for Legends®” Dinner & Show or Show only.

“Elvis,” “Elton,” and “The Blues Brothers.” Limited reserved seating, gourmet meal available, don’t miss this rare exciting event. Monday, February 14 dinner at 6 pm, show begins 7:30.

Oswego Tickets for February 14 and info online at: https://atimeforlegends.ticketleap.com/a-time-for-legends-valentines-spectacular/

February 12 show only in Rochester, NY presented by OFC Creations Theatre Center, located at 3450 Winton Pl, Rochester. Plenty of free parking, a beautiful theatre with an open bar. Doors open at 6:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm.

Also a discount offered at The Double Tree Hilton 2 miles from OFC for anyone attending the show February 12. Call hotel, mention key word “Legends” to reservations and show your ticket or stub at check-in.

Rochester Tickets February 12 and info: https://www.ofccreations.com/tickets

Each universally-renowned performer not only looks and sounds like the star they portray, they transform themselves through hours of practice at their craft. This is accomplished by using their own natural voices and every detail is taken into consideration from choreography, to hair, make-up and mannerisms.

With so many talented live tribute artists, A Time for Legends® offers the best in entertainment, bringing a show similar to the longest running Legends show in Las Vegas since 1983. Legends are subject to change per show.

This Vegas style Review presents as “The Blues Brothers” Don Hayes as Elwood and Nick Ross as Jake. Crowd favorites include “Soul Man,” “Everyone Needs Somebody,” “Sweet Home Chicago,” and “Raw Hide.” These celebrated notoriously famous, energetic brothers entertain with great energy and have a Blues Mobile.

“Elton John” is done to worldwide acclaim by American Elton Bill Connors. Song favorites often include “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Benny & the Jets,” “Crocodile Rock” and more. American Elton performs from Hawaii, to England, California to the east coast. Award winning with over 3,000 performances and featured on America’s Got Talent. Bill often takes crowd requests as well.

“Elvis” synonymous with Vegas, is Michael Paul Callahan, an internationally acclaimed Multiple Award Winning Tribute Artist and Hollywood movie actor. With a 400+ song list to choose from this Valentines show will highlight love songs from the album “Love Letters from Elvis,” plus crowd expected classics like “Suspicious Minds,” “American Trilogy,” “50’s Medley,” “Proud Mary,” “Sweet Caroline.”

Michael Paul was chosen in 2020 as The Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide. He performs limited but special engagements as “Elvis,” reflecting the 50’s to 1974 years, while also acting in Hollywood movies that film in the northeast.

