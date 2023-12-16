Continue Holiday Fun in Oswego County This Weekend

OSWEGO COUNTY- Festive family-friendly events continue throughout Oswego County this weekend. From breakfasts with Santa to a holiday parade, there are many activities planned to get you in the holiday spirit.

Brighten a senior’s holiday season by making them a festive card! The CiTi Lifelong Learning and Family Welcome Center and the Hannibal Free Library partner to host Create-a-Card for Seniors on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. Craft supplies are provided, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The event takes place at The CiTi Lifelong Learning and Family Welcome Center, 104 Cayuga St., Fulton. For more information, call 315-963-4283.

Enjoy a festive performance of a holiday classic! The CNY Community Arts Center presents “Babes in Toyland” on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., with a matinee show on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for youth and seniors, and free for those aged 5 and under. The CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St., Fulton. For details or to purchase tickets, visit https://cnyartscenter.com/.

Take advantage of late-night shopping in Oswego! Each Friday night in December has a theme, and participating businesses stay open until 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15 has a theme of “Eat and Shop,” while the theme for next Friday, Dec. 22 is “Pajama Night.” Participating businesses include 3 Sisters Gifts, Cat of the Hill Clothing, Curious Kidz, Duffy’s Designs, Khepera Coffee & Roastery, Maida’s Floral Shop, Man in the Moon Candies, Mariska’s, Mother Earth Baby, Riverside Artisans, Sensibility Outfitters, The Connection Point, The Organic Earthling and the river’s end bookstore.

Continue your holiday shopping and find unique gifts made by local artists at the Art Association of Oswego’s (AAO) holiday show and sale. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17 at the AAO gallery, 20 Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego. For details, go to https://www.oswegoarts.org/.

Head to Lacona for a day full of festive fun on Saturday, Dec. 16. Light Up Lacona starts off with breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Lacona Fire Hall located at 34 Maple Ave. From noon to 2 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance down the street at Lacona Park where Brett Falso will perform Christmas carols. Attendees can decorate an ornament for the community Christmas tree and enjoy children’s activities, hot cocoa, cookies, caroling and a story time of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” For more information, visit the Light Up Lacona Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087358785796.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, join Fort Ontario State Historic Site for National Wreaths Across America Day. The fort will remember the fallen, honor those still serving and educate the next generation on the value of freedom. A ceremony will be held inside the old stone fort in front of the enlisted men’s barracks, with wreath laying to follow in the Post Cemetery. The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Captain Scott M. Kelly, U.S. Army (Ret.). Other guest speakers include New York State Assemblyman William Barclay, Oswego Mayor-Elect Robert Corradino, Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear and Wreaths Across America (WAA) Location Coordinator Corey King. The event takes place at noon at Fort Ontario, 1 E. Fourth St. in Oswego. For details, contact Corey King at [email protected] or call Fort Ontario at 315-343-4711.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, have breakfast with Santa! Wild Horse Bar and Grill hosts breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon, and offers a dinner with Santa on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. The Wild Horse Bar and Grill is located at 720 Co. Rte. 37, Central Square. For more information or to make a reservation, call 315-403-8665.

Driveway Inn hosts Pancakes with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes pancakes, sausage, cocoa, tea, coffee and a treat from Santa. Attendees will also be able to have their photo taken with Santa. Driveway Inn is located at 4169 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. For more information, call 315-593-2575.

Participate in Jingle Bell Jog, “the sweetest race in The Square” on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. The one-mile jog starts and ends at Country Glazed, and attendees are encouraged to wear festive gear. Registration is $25 with proceeds going to Central Square Essentials for Success, a non-profit organization that works to ensure children in the community have what they need to succeed. Country Glazed is located at 548 S. Main St., Central Square. For more information, call 315-561-0923.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau participates in the city of Oswego Christmas Parade of Lights! The parade begins at 5 p.m. at Breitbeck Park on Lake Street, and travels down to West First Street to end at Civic Plaza next to City Hall. It will include a variety of decorated or lit up cars and trucks as well as a festive train!

For more information about events in Oswego County, visit the Oswego County Tourism website at http://visitoswegocounty.com.

