Set Your Community Up for Success for Generations to Come

OSWEGO COUNTY – Have you heard about Micron? Do you want to know more about the company’s plans for your community? More importantly, do you want to have a say in them?

The Micron Community Engagement Committee (CEC) invites you to participate in a short survey to help decide what happens with the millions of dollars being invested in communities across Central New York.

Go to www.microncec.org and scroll down to click on the “Take Our Survey” link. It takes just four minutes to make your voice heard on this “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

“Micron is making a historic investment in Central New York,” said Dave Turner, director of the Oswego County Office of Strategic Initiatives. “To ensure that our communities benefit from this venture in ways that help them grow and prosper well into the future – without losing their vibrant character – we need help from our residents.

“We are asking people to take a few minutes to complete this survey,” he continued. “Letting the committee know which issues are most important to us is a great opportunity for us all to guide the future of Oswego County. Together, let’s make this an even better place to live, work and thrive.”

Last year, Micron announced plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to build the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the U.S. right here in Central New York. The commitment includes the creation of nearly 50,000 jobs and a $500 million Community Investment Fund across the region.

As part of this innovative agreement, the Micron CEC was established to work with community leaders and develop a list of priorities in areas such as workforce development, education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, health care and community assets. These will serve as a guiding strategy to ensure positive meaningful progress across Central New York.

To complete the survey, find other opportunities to get involved or sign up for email updates, visit at www.microncec.org. To learn more about the economic impact of this important opportunity, go to https://esd.ny.gov/micron.

