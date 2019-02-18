Local St. Baldrick’s Fundraising In Full Swing

OSWEGO – With roughly seven weeks to go before the head-shaving begins, preparations for the 13th annual St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego fundraiser for childhood cancer research are well under way.

“We’ve got eight teams signed up right now, including the Laker men’s lacrosse team, Oswego Minor Hockey, the Hibernians and, of course, the Bearded Brethren,” said volunteer event organizer Dan Witmer, who has had a hand in all 13 fundraisers. “I’m hearing conversations about new ones getting in on the fun. It’s not too late to get involved; that’s for sure!”

The March 31 Oswego event’s web page shows more than $7,500 raised so far, as well as 42 shavees who are going to Brave the Shave.

“Last year we finished with almost $90,000 and 120 shavees. So we’re on our way,” said second-year participant Jim Omundsen, who raised more than $5,000 himself last year as a captain of the Charlie’s Angels team, a group of 10 who combined to raise more than $19,000.

To kick off the “season of St. Baldrick’s,” a party was held at the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Oswego on January 27.

The Love Volcanoes, a local band featuring Dustin and Derek Garafolo, Billy Alnutt, Pat Galvin and Adam Michalski provided live music; raffle prizes were donated by Eagle Beverages and the Clean Check Hockey Shop and Step One Creative helped with printing and advertising.

“It was a great party and we’re already talking about how to make it bigger and better next year,” said Omundsen. “Many, many thanks to everyone who donated their time, money, or services!”

The local St. Baldrick’s fundraisers have combined to raise more than $660,000 over the past 12 years.

All funds go toward “taking childhood back from cancer.”

Local children, like Charlie Peter of Pulaski and Allison Westbrook of Fulton, can benefit from the research and trials that are supported by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Others have completed their treatments and are currently cancer-free.

To donate, register as a volunteer or shavee, or learn more about the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, go to www.stbaldricks.org.

For questions about the March 31 St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego, please contact Witmer at [email protected] or at 315/529-5154.

